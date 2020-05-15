Coronavirus lockdowns lifting at Hamilton boat launch, dog parks, civic golf courses

Send this page to someone via email

As coronavirus safety measures ease amid the ongoing pandemic, a number of outdoor, city-run recreational facilities will gradually be available for use again in Hamilton over the next week.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said Friday the Bayfront Park boat launch will be open to the public on Saturday, May 16 and leash-free dog parks will be available for use starting on Tuesday, May 19.

READ MORE: Tee times in demand as Hamilton golf courses get green light from province to open

City-owned golf courses will be next to resume operations, with King’s Forest expected to open on Wednesday, May 20, followed by Chedoke Golf Course before next weekend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Burlington’s municipally-run Tyandaga Golf Course is also preparing to open on Saturday, May 23.

Many privately-operated courses will be open for business this Saturday, but Hamilton Emergency Operations Centre Director Paul Johnson says they need a little more time to prepare the city courses.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario

Johnson notes that “there’s a lot of signage that has to be put out on courses,” along with training of seasonal staff who must be brought up to speed on new rules around physical distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Eisenberger says some tennis and pickleball courts will reopen by the end of May, with restrictions, but a specific date has not been given.

Johnson stresses that waterfall areas and escarpment stairs will stay closed, for now, since those are “perfect places for people to gather in groups.”

Playground equipment in city parks also remains off limits.