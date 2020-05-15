Menu

Health

Coronavirus lockdowns lifting at Hamilton boat launch, dog parks, civic golf courses

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 15, 2020 7:19 pm
Many privately-owned golf courses, including Hidden Lake in Burlington, will reopen on Saturday, May 16. Hamilton's civic courses will follow starting on Wednesday.
Many privately-owned golf courses, including Hidden Lake in Burlington, will reopen on Saturday, May 16. Hamilton's civic courses will follow starting on Wednesday. Ken Mann

As coronavirus safety measures ease amid the ongoing pandemic, a number of outdoor, city-run recreational facilities will gradually be available for use again in Hamilton over the next week.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said Friday the Bayfront Park boat launch will be open to the public on Saturday, May 16 and leash-free dog parks will be available for use starting on Tuesday, May 19.

READ MORE: Tee times in demand as Hamilton golf courses get green light from province to open

City-owned golf courses will be next to resume operations, with King’s Forest expected to open on Wednesday, May 20, followed by Chedoke Golf Course before next weekend.

Burlington’s municipally-run Tyandaga Golf Course is also preparing to open on Saturday, May 23.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s mayor applauds ‘measured’ approach to reopening as golf courses await green light

Many privately-operated courses will be open for business this Saturday, but Hamilton Emergency Operations Centre Director Paul Johnson says they need a little more time to prepare the city courses.

Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario
Coronavirus: Seasonal activities to reopen over the weekend in Ontario

Johnson notes that “there’s a lot of signage that has to be put out on courses,” along with training of seasonal staff who must be brought up to speed on new rules around physical distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Eisenberger says some tennis and pickleball courts will reopen by the end of May, with restrictions, but a specific date has not been given.

READ MORE: Hamilton COVID-19 survivor discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital after 41 days

Johnson stresses that waterfall areas and escarpment stairs will stay closed, for now, since those are “perfect places for people to gather in groups.”

Playground equipment in city parks also remains off limits.

