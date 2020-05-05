Hamilton’s mayor applauds ‘measured’ approach to reopening as golf courses await green light

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s mayor is applauding the “strategic” and “measured” approach that is being taken towards a gradual reopening of businesses throughout the province.

Fred Eisenberger says that where rules are being relaxed are areas where you can practice “spacial separation” fairly easily.

He describes it as a “balance” between what people want and what is needed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Eisenberger also says he’s not concerned about moving too fast and undoing “the good work” that has gotten us to this point since Canadians are “community-minded.”

Ontario started tiptoeing back to normalcy on Monday, allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen as the spread of COVID-19 slows.

Those businesses include garden centres that offer curbside pick-up, lawn care and landscaping companies, automatic car washes and auto dealerships on an appointment-only basis.

Premier Ford: Reopening Ontario businesses "inevitable" if COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle

Golf courses can also prepare to reopen and hope to get the green light in the near future.

Flamborough Golf and Country Club’s Nigel Bowerman says he’s hopeful golfers will be teeing off “sooner rather than later.”

Bowerman adds that they should expect a variety of changes to encourage social distancing.

He says they haven’t been given a list of requirements yet, but believes it’s likely to include single-riders in golf carts, longer intervals between tee times and the removal of things like ball washers, bunker rakes and benches.

Bowerman stresses that it’s going to be “different for sure, but we’ll get through it, and I think when we get back to business we’ll be pretty busy.”