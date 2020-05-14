Tee times in demand as Hamilton golf courses get green light from province to open

Send this page to someone via email

Many golf courses in Hamilton, Ont., will open up this weekend, after receiving the green light from the province when it outlined what businesses can restart as part of stage 1 of a reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local golfers taking courses up on a weekend tee time will have to abide by social distancing rules in addition to following the regular rules of the game.

Staggered tee times, limited use of golf carts and elevated cups at the holes are just some of the changes players will have to get used to while getting in a round in accordance with provincial guidelines.

Flamborough Hills Golf Club, Chippewa Creek Golf, Pros Golf Centre Phone, Oak Gables Golf Club, Copetown Woods and Hamilton Golf and Country Club are just some of the big and small clubs that will be operational on Saturday.

Barry Forth at Copetown Woods says they were “pretty well booked for Saturday” within an hour of the premier’s announcement on Thursday.

“We cannot handle the demand. It is overwhelming,” Forth said about the calls coming into the clubhouse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.

Forth says changes his club will be making to ensure compliance with provincial orders include no clubhouse access, single riders in carts and removing rakes and ball washers.

Andrew Ross, general manager at Oak Gables Golf Club, says his phone was also ringing off the hook for long-weekend tee times.

He says his course will make similar changes to Copetown in addition to removing water fountains, porta-potties and charging extra for multiple golf carts.

“We’re leaving the clubhouse closed except for bathrooms only,” said Ross. “I’m not allowing walk-ins, so tee times are mandatory.”

Despite having 27 holes and a lot of space, Ross says with staggered tee times and social distancing, the club will probably lose 40 to 50 golfers a day compared to a similar day of business from 2019.

Ross says his marshalls will not only be hurrying slow golfers but patroling for players not heeding social distancing rules.

“So they’re gonna be patroling who tees off where and how far apart, also checking on the golfers as they go.”

Other guidelines the province is recommending to courses include screening players for past illnesses, opting for electronic bookings and payments to maintain physical distancing, thoroughly disinfecting golf carts between each use and providing portable handwashing stations where possible.

Forth says food will be available from Copetown Woods, which will be delivered after nine holes, takeout-style.

“You’ll be able to order from a menu online, pay for it online and it will be delivered to the 10th tee.”

Saturday is clearly the day everyone wants to get out, according to Forth — not only because it’s day one of the season but it’s expected to be the most accommodating, weather-wise.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 18 compared to the showers anticipated for Sunday and Monday.