Coronavirus: Ontario says testing guidelines will expand to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says testing guidelines will be expanded so anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested.

“Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Elliott added that the province has nearly completed all long-term care home testing for staff and residents and is looking at expanding testing to other vulnerable populations such as people in retirement homes and shared living spaces like shelters and group homes.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce how Ontario will move into the first stage of economic recovery and reopening at his daily briefing Thursday afternoon.

