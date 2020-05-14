Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario says testing guidelines will expand to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 9:37 am
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says testing guidelines will be expanded so anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested.

“Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Elliott added that the province has nearly completed all long-term care home testing for staff and residents and is looking at expanding testing to other vulnerable populations such as people in retirement homes and shared living spaces like shelters and group homes.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford to announce plans Thursday for Ontario to enter ‘Stage 1’ of reopening

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce how Ontario will move into the first stage of economic recovery and reopening at his daily briefing Thursday afternoon.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario Coronavirus Testingontario coroanvirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.