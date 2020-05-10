Canada almost at 5K coronavirus deaths, close to 69K cases — more than 32K active

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,148 new coronavirus cases and 178 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the country closer to the grim milestone of 5,000 novel coronavirus deaths.

As of Sunday evening, Canada’s death toll stood at 4,871. More than 80 per cent of the 178 new deaths in Sunday’s daily tally came from Quebec, which reported 142 fatalities.

The province continues to account for 60 per cent of the overall national death toll, and close to 55 per cent of the overall case count. Quebec is Canada’s second most populous province and has the highest death toll of all the provinces (2,928 deaths).

Novel coronavirus cases overall stand at 68,839 in Canada.

More than 32,000 of these cases are considered active, while more than 31,000 people have recovered since the pandemic began. More than 1.1 million tests have taken place in Canada so far. These numbers are tallied daily using figures provided by federal and provincial authorities.

Quebec saw 735 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its provincial total to more than 37,000. More than 9,200 people are considered recovered.

Montreal is the hardest hit, with nearly 20,000 cases — almost as many as all of Ontario — and more than 1,850 deaths.

Ontario reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since late March, with 294 new cases, bringing the provincial total to a little over 20,000 cases. More than 14,700 of these cases are deemed recovered. Ontario also reported 35 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,634.

Alberta reported one new death and 96 new cases on Sunday, bringing its death toll to 117 and total case count to 6,253. More than 4,300 people are considered recovered.

Saskatchewan reported 11 new cases — a majority of them in the far north — for a cumulative total of 564 cases. So far six people have died in the province and 349 have recovered, meaning there are 209 active cases at the moment.

Manitoba saw three new cases on Sunday, bringing its provincial total to 278. Seven people have died in the province so far, and 247 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases for now. The province began its first phase of gradually emerging from its lockdown in early May.

Nova Scotia was the only Atlantic province to report new cases once again, with seven new cases reported on Mother’s Day. The total case count stands at 1,018, with 47 dead. More than 700 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases, leaving its case count at 261 with 244 recoveries and 14 active cases for the second day in a row. With a death toll of three, the province is moving towards gradually reopening businesses.

Similarly, New Brunswick also reported no new cases, leaving its active case count at two, cumulative case count at 120 and recoveries at 118. No one has died in the province, which is in Phase 2 of its recovery plan.

Prince Edward Island had no new data to report on Sunday. As of Friday, all 27 of its COVID-19 cases are considered recovered.

British Columbia also had no new figures to report Sunday, leaving its provincial case count at 2,330 and death toll at 129, with more than 1,500 recoveries..

Nunavut remains the only territory in Canada that has not reported any positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began — a false positive reported recently was swiftly fixed. All cases in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are considered resolved, with no new ones reported over the weekend.

Globally, there have been more than four million cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 282,000 deaths and more than 1.4 million recoveries so far, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data tracker.

