Health

Three new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Mother’s Day Sunday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 2:40 pm
Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre.
Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Manitoba health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the province to 287.

Do I have to return to the office? Employment lawyer answers common COVID-19 questions

There are currently 33 active cases in Manitoba, while 247 people have recovered.

Four people are currently in hospital with one in intensive care.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Since early February the number of tests conducted is 30,647.

Families showing mom how much they care
