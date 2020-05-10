Three new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Mother’s Day Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the province to 287.

There are currently 33 active cases in Manitoba, while 247 people have recovered.

Four people are currently in hospital with one in intensive care.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Since early February the number of tests conducted is 30,647.

