Coronavirus Quebec: 142 more deaths, confirmed cases surpass 37,700

Quebec counted 142 more deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in the province to 2,928 on Sunday.

An additional 735 people tested positive for novel coronavirus from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 37,721.

Hospitalizations have gone down (from 1,835 to 1,831), as has the number of patients in intensive care (from 205 to 199). Another 1,980 people are currently under investigation.

Montreal has 19,197 of the province’s COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including 1,863 deaths — making it the hardest-hit part of the country. On top of viral outbreaks in long-term care homes, several other parts of the greater Montreal area are witnessing sustained community transmission, notably Montreal North.

So far, 9,526 people in Quebec have recovered from COVID-19 and a total of 245,302 people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Projections show COVID-19 deaths could soar if confinement lifted in Montreal

Quebec’s public health institute says deaths could spike in the greater Montreal area if physical distancing measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 are lifted.

New projections posted to the institute’s website show deaths could rise to 150 a day by July in the city and its surrounding regions, now the epicentre of the virus in Canada.

The institute, which worked with experts from Université Laval, says new cases could soar to 10,000 a day by June amid a potential “rapid increase” in hospitalizations.

Premier François Legault has announced that retail stores in the greater Montreal region can reopen May 25, and says he will keep close tabs on the situation in the city before deciding whether daycares and elementary schools can open later this month.

–With files from The Canadian Press

