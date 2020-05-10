Coronavirus: 7 new cases identified in Nova Scotia, precautionary reminder for Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,018.

“Everything we are all doing to slow COVID-19 is working, but we are not out of the woods. This will be a many months-long process and we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

In a statement, Premier Stephen McNeil also reminded people to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday as safely as possible.

“Mother’s Day weekend is usually filled with visits and hugs for moms, grandmothers and mother-figures. Unfortunately, for many families, Mother’s Day will look different this year,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“If you don’t live with her, send your love virtually. This virus doesn’t pause its spread for even one day.” Tweet This

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 676 Nova Scotia tests on May 9 and is operating 24-hours.

According to the province, there are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 157 residents and 20 staff with active cases. One facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 while another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 33,579 negative test results, 1,018 positive COVID-19 test results and 47 deaths.

Confirmed cases range in age from under-10 to over-90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

According to the province, 749 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

