Coronavirus: Some businesses choosing to remain closed even after Manitoba government approval

On Monday, the province’s phase one of reopening the economy was launched, giving many businesses the green light to reopen.

But not all businesses felt the time was right, and some have chosen to remain closed after non-essential businesses were forced to shut their doors on April 1.

Oh Doughnuts is one of the local businesses choosing to stay closed.

“We are still concerned about staff safety as well as the unpredictable yeast shortage situation right now,” the bakery said in a Facebook post. “Another factor is our unique doughnut flavours require us to make shopping trips to various stores, and now is not an ideal time to be making those trips.

“We are constantly evaluating the situation, and it still doesn’t feel like the right time. Thanks for all your support and messages hoping we’ll return soon.” Tweet This

Other businesses like Unique Bunny, Mad About Style Boutique, Rooster Shoes and IKEA Canada stores are also going to remain temporarily closed.

1:23 Manitoba patio season begins amid COVID-19 Manitoba patio season begins amid COVID-19

In a statement on the IKEA website, the company says, “as the situation with COVID-19 evolves daily, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities.

“We thank customers for their patience as our teams work hard to take the necessary steps and precautions to ensure a safe, warm welcome back to store for our co-workers and customers.”

Restaurant patios are also allowed to open up.

Santa Lucia Pizza on Corydon is not opening their patio yet.

All three Keg locations in Winnipeg are not opening their patios until at least phase two of the province’s reopening plan, citing the need to be properly prepared for the reopening.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, says the process has to be done slowly and cautiously when reopening the economy and that he understands businesses who are choosing to stay closed.

“The concerns are real, we acknowledge that. It’s a balance of keeping the restrictions in place longer than they need to be or giving places an opportunity to open if they were ready,” he said.

“It’s challenging times but our decision is we wanted to impose the public health restrictions for the least amount of time that was required.”

Phase two of the province’s reopening plan is set for June 1.