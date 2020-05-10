Saskatchewan reports 11 new coronavirus cases, total hits 564

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 564.

Nine of the new cases are in the far north — three in La Loche. The other two cases are in the north.

The province is reporting nine more recoveries, bringing the provincial total to 349. This means nearly 62 per cent of people have recovered from the virus.

There are 209 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 12 people are in hospital, including eight people receiving inpatient care and four who are in the ICU.

The breakdown of the cases by region:

193 cases in the far north, 156 are active

163 cases in Saskatoon, 14 are active

105 cases in the north, 37 are active

76 cases in Regina, one is active

15 cases in the south, with zero active cases

12 cases in central Saskatchewan, one is active

The majority of cases are a result of community contacts and mass gatherings, with 286 people infected. There are 138 cases related to travelling. Another 61 cases have no known exposure while 79 cases remain under investigation by public health.

There are 48 cases among health-care workers.

Here is a breakdown of Saskatchewan’s cases by age and gender:

19 and under: 77 cases or 13.6 per cent

20 to 39: 199 cases or 35.2 per cent

40 to 59: 176 cases or 31.2 per cent

60 to 79: 95 cases or 16.8 per cent

80 and over: 17 or 3 per cent

The province’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at six.

To date, the province has performed 36,860 COVID-19 tests.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.