No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving the number of confirmed cases in the province at 120.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at reopening businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

To further slow the spread of the virus, the province is recommending that people continue to observe safety protocols, namely staying within their two-household bubble, maintaining two metres of physical distance, avoiding touching their face and to cough or sneeze into their sleeve.

According to the province, the number of active cases is two, with 118 people having recovered. None of the active cases are receiving treatment in hospital.

To date, New Brunswick has conducted 17,772 tests.

Story continues below advertisement