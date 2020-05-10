Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador permit gradual reopening of businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador have announced that the province will enter “Alert Level 4” on Monday, which allows the gradual resumption of some activities and business operations, while maintaining certain public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Public Health will carefully monitor each alert level to determine the pace at which restrictions can be relaxed or strengthened,” said the government in a press release.

“Moving to another alert level depends on several factors including the number of new cases of COVID-19, an increase in community transmission, and health system capacity.”

Gatherings and Public Spaces

In Alert Level 4, the province has announced that gathering for funerals, burials and weddings are expanded to a group of 10 people, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Visitation and wakes remain prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

“The expansion to 10 people does not mean individuals can start throwing parties, holding dinner parties, or arranging large family get-togethers,” the province said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Some New Brunswick businesses unhappy with abrupt transition into reopening

In the meantime, people are reminded to remain in their own household bubble or chosen double bubble as first announced on April 30. People should not have close contact with anyone else outside their two-household bubble.

2:04 N.B. first province to create ‘new bubbles’ and other provinces look to follow suit N.B. first province to create ‘new bubbles’ and other provinces look to follow suit

Outdoor and Recreational Activities

The province said activities, like walking, hiking, or bike riding, are all encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Municipal parks can open. Playground equipment in these parks; however, is not to be used during Alert Level 4,” said the government.

Recreational angling and hunting are permitted.

READ MORE: New Brunswick dental offices will not open before May 13

Golf courses and driving ranges can open, with some restrictions and limitations in place. Mini-golf courses are not permitted to open at this time.

Campsites remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, tennis and squash courts, sports arenas and facilities, dance studios, and performance spaces remain closed.

Health Care Services

The four regional health authorities will begin allowing some services to resume during Alert Level 4, according to the province.

“Information on these services will be made available to the public through the regional health authorities in the coming days.”

Private health-care clinics remain closed, except for urgent and emergent care.

READ MORE: N.L. representatives hold session to pass pandemic-related legislation

In the meantime, it is recommended that virtual care be provided, as much as possible, for non-urgent care.

“People are reminded that all visitor restrictions for health-care facilities throughout the province remain in place. Public health orders related to long-term care homes, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities remain in effect during Alert Level 4.”

1:10 Coronavirus outbreak: Njoo calls situation in Canadian care homes a ‘national tragedy’ Coronavirus outbreak: Njoo calls situation in Canadian care homes a ‘national tragedy’

Businesses and Services

The province also announced that regulated childcare centres may reopen, with restrictions in place.

However, work-from-home policies are still being encouraged.

Story continues below advertisement

“Professional services, such as accounting firms, law firms, and financial services, can offer in-person services, provided the principles of physical distancing and hand hygiene can be maintained,” the government stated.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador officials introduce reopening plan to begin May 11

In-person worker and workplace safety training are also being permitted as long as physical distancing and hand hygiene measures can be maintained. This includes Standard First Aid Training, Basic Safety Training, and Food Safety Training.

Animal daycare centres can open.

Garden centres can open for in-person sales and service. Landscaping and lawn care services can also resume.

Retail stores that do not offer essential services remain closed to in-person service during Alert Level 4.

READ MORE: N.L. tells ‘come from aways’ to stay away after pandemic rules flouted

Bars and lounges remain closed, as do cinemas.

Personal service establishments including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing and tattooing salons, and tanning salons remain closed during this level.

In-person dining in restaurants also remains closed. Take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

People are still being encouraged to wash their hands frequently, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette, maintain physical distancing and wear a non-medical mask or face covering when it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.