N.L. representatives hold session to pass pandemic-related legislation

Newfoundland and Labrador legislators are holding a session with reduced attendance at the House of Assembly in St. John’s today to deal with “urgent business” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the provincial government announced legislation that would allow restaurants and other licensed businesses to sell alcohol for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

The legislation will also allow delivery by brewers, wineries and distilleries to customers’ homes.

Premier Dwight Ball says there will be several other pandemic-related pieces of legislation introduced, and he anticipates more sessions will occur during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ball says there’s no firm date for a provincial budget yet, given the uncertainty in the economy.

At a session in March, legislators voted to raise the province’s borrowing capacity and extend an interim supply bill for three more months to fund government services until September.