Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide surprise update on COVID-19 pandemic

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 10:59 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell addresses the media on Monday, March 16, 2020. .
Dr. Jennifer Russell addresses the media on Monday, March 16, 2020. . File

Just a day after announcing that provincial briefings on the novel coronavirus pandemic would go from five days a week to three, New Brunswick is deviating from the new schedule with an update on Tuesday afternoon.

The province is currently on a streak of 16 days straight without a new case of the virus and none of the 118 confirmed cases are active.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Passenger on Toronto-Moncton WestJet flight tests positive

On Monday the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport announced that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 passed through the airport on April 27. The person traveled on WestJet 3456 from Toronto, which arrived in Moncton at 1:52 p.m.

Public health has asked anyone who traveled on the plane to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, calling 811 immediately should any develop.

READ MORE: ‘We have flattened the curve’: N.B. reports no new cases of coronavirus for 16th consecutive day

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, a new or worsening cough, fever and sore throat.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickGlobal News at 6 New BrunswickNew Brunswick COVID-19Dr. Jennifer RussellCOVID-19 New BrunswickPremier Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick Premier Blaine HiggsBlaine Higgs Public Health
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.