New Brunswick to provide surprise update on COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Just a day after announcing that provincial briefings on the novel coronavirus pandemic would go from five days a week to three, New Brunswick is deviating from the new schedule with an update on Tuesday afternoon.

The province is currently on a streak of 16 days straight without a new case of the virus and none of the 118 confirmed cases are active.

On Monday the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport announced that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 passed through the airport on April 27. The person traveled on WestJet 3456 from Toronto, which arrived in Moncton at 1:52 p.m.

Public health has asked anyone who traveled on the plane to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, calling 811 immediately should any develop.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, a new or worsening cough, fever and sore throat.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.