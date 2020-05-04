Coronavirus: Passenger on Toronto-Moncton WestJet flight tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport announced on Monday that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 passed through the airport on April 27.

The airport said in a statement that the individual was a passenger on Westjet 3456 from Toronto, which arrived in Moncton at 1:52 p.m.

As a result, Public Health now is asking anyone on the flight to immediately self-isolate for 14 days and call 811 if you develop symptoms.

These symptoms include a runny nose, headache, a new or worsening cough, fever and sore throat.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed and recovered cases in New Brunswick remain at 118, as the province reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the 16th consecutive day.

