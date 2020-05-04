The number of confirmed and recovered cases in New Brunswick remains at 118 on Monday, as the province reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the 16th consecutive day.

Despite the zero number of new cases, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, still urged New Brunswickers to continue to stay at home, practise physical distancing, and wash their hands frequently to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Going as long as we have with no new cases is a significant achievement, matched by very few jurisdictions anywhere in the world,” Russell said at the daily press briefing.

“We have flattened the curve in New Brunswick. But keeping it flat will require continued vigilance, sacrifice and co-operation from everyone in our province.”

Russell said it is now important to maintain controls on the province’s borders to limit the spread of the virus from neighbouring jurisdictions.

But even with these precautions and controls in place, she said it is likely that there will be more cases in the weeks and months ahead.

“Just because we have not detected new cases does not mean the virus is gone,” said Russell. “Continued success will be measured by how we respond to new outbreaks if they happen.”

Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the press briefing, announced the launch of a new virtual job matching platform called JobMatchNB.

According to a statement released by the province, the platform is aimed at connecting New Brunswickers with available positions. Employers can add jobs into the system and they will appear on the site within a few days.

“We need New Brunswickers to step up for New Brunswick to fill these positions,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “By stepping up, you will be playing an important role in helping your community, and our province’s economy.”