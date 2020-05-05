Menu

Met Gala 2020 didn’t happen, but the #MetGalaChallenge sure did

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 11:50 am
The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled thanks to the novel coronavirus, but people still celebrated online with the #MetGalaChallenge by recreating some iconic celebrity looks over the years.
What would’ve been the most highly anticipated night in celebrity fashion, the Met Gala, came and went on Monday — no flashing lights and no over-the-top fashion to be seen, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the internet definitely didn’t let the gala squeak by without a bit of celebration.

Hollywood stars, internet personalities and fans alike took to Instagram with the #MetGalaChallenge to show off their celebrity style impersonation chops, recreating some of the event’s most iconic looks to date.

READ MORE: Met Gala 2019 — The most dramatic looks on fashion’s biggest night

One (or four) of last year’s most talked-about looks was Lady Gaga‘s. One of the first stars to walk the red carpet, the queen of camp gradually revealed all four of her outfits, from her huge hot-pink Brandon Maxwell gown to fishnets and a bra.

Beauty blogger Crescent Shay recreated Gaga’s look, honouring the moment with a produced video on Instagram.

lady gaga at the met gala: at home edition ✨ feat my dad as the umbrella helper in a suit and my mom as the camera person :D (they are the real mvps here 😤💕) . . but this is my official entry for @voguemagazine ‘s #metgalachallenge! The goal was to recreate iconic met gala looks at home, and this is my take on @brandonmaxwell ‘s design for @ladygaga – feat. pink bedsheets, laudrybaskets, my black photo backdrop, and other clothes i had around the house! . . (sorry there is no part 2 showing the making of the pink coat! Midterms are currently kicking my butt, so i had to rush this project a bit, and that meant no time to film and edit part 2 😅 but nevertheless, i really wanted to get it done, and I’m glad i was able to! its not exactly my best work, but it was a fun challenge! :) ✨ . . Materials for this look were: – and old laundry bin – Carboard – Fanny pack – Scrap black fabric & muslin – Zip ties – old photo backdrop – a lot of hot glue/thread/pins – Pink bedsheets – clothes/accessories from around the house – and my blonde lio (promare) wig haha . . I know this isn’t like my normal style of project, but thank you all so much for coming along for the ride! . . . . #metgala #diy #diyfashion #fashion #cosplay #cosplaywip #crescentshay #recycledfashion #redcarpet #fashiondress #ladygaga #ladygagacosplay #redcarpetdress #eveningdress #historicalcostuming

A post shared by ♡ Shay ♡ (@crescentshay) on

Mindy Kaling hilariously recreated Jared Leto‘s look from last year — a red gown adorned with crystals and accessorized with a realistic copy of his own head.

Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look for this year’s #MetGalaChallenge.
Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look for this year’s #MetGalaChallenge. @mindykaling/Instagram

READ MORE: Lady Gaga shows up to 2019 Met Gala with not 1, but 4 outfits

Olympian Adam Rippon took major inspiration from Rihanna‘s iconic yellow, fur-trimmed 2015 Met Gala gown, created by Chinese couture designer Guo Pei.

Instagram user @jakobvegh tried his hand at recreating Celine Dion‘s jaw-dropping look from last year — a very Vegas 22-pound Oscar de la Renta leotard.

Costume designer and stylist @glambear_ put together the perfect ode to Janelle Monae‘s 2019 Christian Siriano gown.

Hello!! So decided to do the #metgalachallenge @theebillyporter and @voguemagazine launched the challenge a few days ago to recreate your fav Met Gala look ONLY using stuff found at home!! I hit the road running and knew I wanted to do the iconic look that @janellemonae worn! Which was design by the talent @csiriano! Materials Used Cardboard Paper Trash Bags Black Beans White Beans Plastic Forks Straws DVD Valentines Day Decor Black Tape Wire Hangers Bath Towel Shower Curtain #metgalachallenge #metgala #christiansiriano #vouge #camp #fashion #stayhome #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #iconic #style #artsandcrafts #lotsofglue #gay #may4th #metgala2019 #metgalaredcarpet #billyporter #cosplay #costumedesign #fashionstatement #quarantinecouture #recyclefashion #householditems #homegala #homemade #fashion #fashionweek #nycfashion #metgalaafterparty #minichallenge

A post shared by Antonio (@glambear_) on

READ MORE: Met Gala 2016 — The best, worst and totally out-there red carpet fashion

Social media user @4billyporter_metgala, who created an Instagram account just for this challenge, got artistic when remaking one of Anna Wintour‘s outfits.

Curve model and actress Rylee Richhart looked exactly like Lana Del Rey in her angelic 2018 Gucci gown.

READ MORE: Stars at the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in New York

Instagram personality Gabby Mosher revived Rihanna’s whimsical Comme des Garcons gown from 2017’s “Art of the In-Between” theme.

Rapper Cardi B stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala with a huge, oxblood-red Thom Browne gown. Fashion design student @thisisbykarina expertly recreated the look, red cap and all.

Fashion designer Heather Spears recreated Billy Porter‘s Egyptian-themed look from last year’s gala, when he arrived on a throne.

Photographer @mo__photoso took a page from Solange Knowles‘ book by recreating her structured 2018 dress by Iris van Herpen.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

