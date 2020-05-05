Met Gala 2020 didn’t happen, but the #MetGalaChallenge sure did

Send this page to someone via email

What would’ve been the most highly anticipated night in celebrity fashion, the Met Gala, came and went on Monday — no flashing lights and no over-the-top fashion to be seen, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the internet definitely didn’t let the gala squeak by without a bit of celebration.

Hollywood stars, internet personalities and fans alike took to Instagram with the #MetGalaChallenge to show off their celebrity style impersonation chops, recreating some of the event’s most iconic looks to date.

One (or four) of last year’s most talked-about looks was Lady Gaga‘s. One of the first stars to walk the red carpet, the queen of camp gradually revealed all four of her outfits, from her huge hot-pink Brandon Maxwell gown to fishnets and a bra.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty blogger Crescent Shay recreated Gaga’s look, honouring the moment with a produced video on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling hilariously recreated Jared Leto‘s look from last year — a red gown adorned with crystals and accessorized with a realistic copy of his own head.

Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look for this year’s #MetGalaChallenge. @mindykaling/Instagram

Story continues below advertisement

Olympian Adam Rippon took major inspiration from Rihanna‘s iconic yellow, fur-trimmed 2015 Met Gala gown, created by Chinese couture designer Guo Pei.

Instagram user @jakobvegh tried his hand at recreating Celine Dion‘s jaw-dropping look from last year — a very Vegas 22-pound Oscar de la Renta leotard.

Costume designer and stylist @glambear_ put together the perfect ode to Janelle Monae‘s 2019 Christian Siriano gown.

Story continues below advertisement

Social media user @4billyporter_metgala, who created an Instagram account just for this challenge, got artistic when remaking one of Anna Wintour‘s outfits.

Curve model and actress Rylee Richhart looked exactly like Lana Del Rey in her angelic 2018 Gucci gown.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Stars at the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in New York

Instagram personality Gabby Mosher revived Rihanna’s whimsical Comme des Garcons gown from 2017’s “Art of the In-Between” theme.

Rapper Cardi B stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala with a huge, oxblood-red Thom Browne gown. Fashion design student @thisisbykarina expertly recreated the look, red cap and all.

Story continues below advertisement

Fashion designer Heather Spears recreated Billy Porter‘s Egyptian-themed look from last year’s gala, when he arrived on a throne.

Photographer @mo__photoso took a page from Solange Knowles‘ book by recreating her structured 2018 dress by Iris van Herpen.

Story continues below advertisement

—

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca