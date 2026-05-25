70-year-old woman dead after being struck by bison in South Dakota

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A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a bison while on a hiking trail in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hiking with her husband on the Grace Coolidge Trail in Custer State Park last week when they encountered a herd of about five bull bison, according to People, CBS affiliate KELO and the Pierre Capital Journal.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office told the Capital Journal that the couple had paused about 450 metres from the animals and waited for them to continue up the trail. Once the couple reportedly continued hiking and came around a corner, they encountered the bison at a distance of around 45 metres, the outlet reports.

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The couple stopped again and then continued trailing the bison, but a bull eventually broke from the group and charged the woman, the Capital Journal reports.

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A spokesperson for the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department (GFP) told KELO that the woman was struck by the bison in the back and died from her injuries.

Global News has reached out to South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

GFP communications manager Nick Harrington told KELO that staff have moved the bison from the area and “are actively monitoring the animal’s behavior to ensure public safety and prevent future incidents.”

Harrington said that dry conditions have caused the bison to spread out throughout the park, which means visitors should remain aware of their surroundings while on the trails.

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“Hikers are encouraged to make noise as they are on the trails, be mindful when rounding corners or coming across a ridge, and to keep pets on a leash,” Harrington told the outlet.

“It’s important to remember that bison are wild animals and need to be treated as such. Visitors are reminded to keep their distance from all wild animals and safely enjoy both the trails and wildlife within the park,” he added.

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Park officials around the U.S. share frequent warnings not to get too close to wildlife while visiting national parks ahead of the busy summer season.

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Last May, a Florida man was injured after he was charged and gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The 47-year-old, who had approached the bison, escaped with only minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone on May 4. Always stay 25 yards away from bison! Read more: https://t.co/hrKpYnNGin pic.twitter.com/cnUWDT6JbY — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) May 7, 2025

The National Park Service mandates that visitors stay at least 23 metres away from large animals like bison.

Bison are the largest mammals in North America, can reach speeds of up to 55 km/h when charging and are able to jump several feet.

Bison can be aggressive when people don’t give them enough space, park officials said in their statement, and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other wild animal.

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At least two people were gored by bison in 2024, including an 83-year-old South Carolina woman who was seriously injured.

The woman was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake in June 2024 when the bison lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns, park officials said, adding that the bison was defending its space.

In April 2024, an Idaho man was arrested on alcohol and wildlife-related charges after he was accused of kicking a bison at Yellowstone National Park, sustaining minor injuries.

The man was arrested by park rangers, who transported him to a nearby medical facility before dropping him at a county detention centre.

Authorities were notified of the incident after a parkgoer reported seeing an individual “who harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg” near Yellowstone’s west entrance, park officials wrote in a press release.

In July 2023, a Phoenix woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, according to the National Park Service, leaving her with “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen.”

The woman was visiting Yellowstone and was walking with another person in a field near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when they came across two bison.

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“Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison,” the National Park Service stated, but one of the bison charged at them and gored the woman.

The woman was seriously injured and had to be transported by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

(Heads Up) A 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone the morning of July 17. Always stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison. Learn more: https://t.co/kHRzixzwBx pic.twitter.com/gGJhRVznsS — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) July 17, 2023

—with files from The Associated Press