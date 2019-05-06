Met Gala 2019: The most dramatic looks on fashion’s biggest night
If fashion is your forte, then the Met Gala is the ultimate glory.
On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
From the style to the beauty to the accessories, the Met Gala is home to some of fashion’s most iconic looks, as well the most out-of-the-box (and sometimes out-of-the-universe) outfits. This year the Met Gala’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and it looks like some celebs completely hit the mark.
READ MORE: Lady Gaga shows up to 2019 Met Gala with not 1, but 4 outfits
Head curator Andrew Bolton, along with his team and co-chairs, choose the gala’s theme every year, and “camp” is certainly an aesthetic open to experimentation and exploration. According to NBC, the theme is a play on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.
This year’s Met Gala attendees did not disappoint. Here are some of the most creative, elegant and head-turning looks on the pink carpet. Brace yourselves!
The outfits
Celine Dion
Credit: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Credit: Getty Images
Harry Styles
Credit: Getty Images
Cardi B
Credit: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Credit: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Credit: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Credit: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Credit: Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Credit: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Credit: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Credit: Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Credit: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Credit: Getty Images
Ciara
Credit: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Credit: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o
Credit: Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Credit: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Credit: Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Credit: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Credit: Getty Images
Serena Williams
Credit: Getty Images
Awkwafina
Credit: Getty Images
Charli XCX
Credit: Getty Images
Jared Leto
Credit: Getty Images
Florence Welch
Credit: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Credit: Getty Images
Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Credit: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Credit: Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Credit: Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Credit: Getty Images
Rami Malek
Credit: Getty Images
Constance Wu
Credit: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Credit: Getty Images
Taron Egerton
Credit: Getty Images
Katie Holmes
Credit: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Credit: Getty Images
Billy Porter
Credit: Getty Images
Regina Hall
Credit: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Credit: Getty Images
Ryan Murphy
Credit: Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
Credit: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Credit: Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Credit: Getty Images
Alessia Cara
Credit: Getty Images
arti.patel@globalnews.ca
Follow @ArtiPatel
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.