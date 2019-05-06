Met Gala 2019: The most dramatic looks on fashion’s biggest night

If fashion is your forte, then the Met Gala is the ultimate glory.

On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

From the style to the beauty to the accessories, the Met Gala is home to some of fashion’s most iconic looks, as well the most out-of-the-box (and sometimes out-of-the-universe) outfits. This year the Met Gala’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and it looks like some celebs completely hit the mark.

Head curator Andrew Bolton, along with his team and co-chairs, choose the gala’s theme every year, and “camp” is certainly an aesthetic open to experimentation and exploration. According to NBC, the theme is a play on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

Sontag said camp is “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration” and “something of a private code, a badge of identity.” Camp can be over-the-top, playful and eye-opening.

This year’s Met Gala attendees did not disappoint. Here are some of the most creative, elegant and head-turning looks on the pink carpet. Brace yourselves!

The outfits

Celine Dion



Jennifer Lopez



Harry Styles



Cardi B



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas



Ashley Graham



Katy Perry

Kendall Jenner



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid



Janelle Monáe

Cara Delevingne



Ciara

Kylie Jenner



Lupita Nyong’o



Tessa Thompson

Nicki Minaj

Rachel Brosnahan

Mindy Kaling



Serena Williams



Awkwafina

Charli XCX



Jared Leto



Florence Welch



Hailey Bieber



Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen



Miley Cyrus



Emily Blunt

Lili Reinhart

Rami Malek



Constance Wu



Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Taron Egerton



Katie Holmes

Karlie Kloss



Billy Porter

Regina Hall

Naomi Campbell

Ryan Murphy



Ava DuVernay

Yara Shahidi



Saoirse Ronan



Alessia Cara



