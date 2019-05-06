Lifestyle
May 6, 2019 7:35 pm
Updated: May 6, 2019 9:00 pm

Met Gala 2019: The most dramatic looks on fashion’s biggest night

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Getty Images
If fashion is your forte, then the Met Gala is the ultimate glory.

On Monday evening, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together for the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

From the style to the beauty to the accessories, the Met Gala is home to some of fashion’s most iconic looks, as well the most out-of-the-box (and sometimes out-of-the-universe) outfits. This year the Met Gala’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and it looks like some celebs completely hit the mark.

Head curator Andrew Bolton, along with his team and co-chairs, choose the gala’s theme every year, and “camp” is certainly an aesthetic open to experimentation and exploration. According to NBC, the theme is a play on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

Sontag said camp is “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration” and “something of a private code, a badge of identity.” Camp can be over-the-top, playful and eye-opening.

This year’s Met Gala attendees did not disappoint. Here are some of the most creative, elegant and head-turning looks on the pink carpet. Brace yourselves!

The outfits

Celine Dion


Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez


Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles


Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B


Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas


Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Graham


Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry

Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner


Credit: Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Credit: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Credit: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid


Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Credit: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne


Credit: Getty Images

Ciara

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner


Credit: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o


Credit: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling


Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams


Credit: Getty Images

Awkwafina

Credit: Getty Images

Charli XCX


Credit: Getty Images

Jared Leto


Credit: Getty Images

Florence Welch


Credit: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber


Credit: Getty Images

Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen


Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus


Credit: Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Credit: Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

Credit: Getty Images

Rami Malek


Credit: Getty Images

Constance Wu


Credit: Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Credit: Getty Images

Taron Egerton


Credit: Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Credit: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss


Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter

Credit: Getty Images

Regina Hall

Credit: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Murphy


Credit: Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Credit: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi


Credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan


Credit: Getty Images

Alessia Cara


Credit: Getty Images

