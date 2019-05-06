Lady Gaga shows up to 2019 Met Gala with not 1, but 4 outfits

Talk about a grand entrance.

Lady Gaga arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday and made four outfit changes on the spot. This year’s gala theme was “camp,” a sense of exaggeration, playfulness and being over-the-top.

The queen of red (or pink) carpets arrived with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell in a large pink Brandon Maxwell gown.

And if the large doll-like dress with a big bow and gold eyelashes wasn’t dramatic enough, she took off her coat to reveal another outfit.

The second outfit was a shape-enriching black gown accessorized with a black umbrella.

But wait, there’s more. The “Shallow” singer revealed a third outfit, this time a hot pink floor-length number with studded sunglasses.

And finally, underneath it all, Gaga revealed one of her most classic looks: underwear and fishnets. She also pulled a custom pink and gold wagon that read, “Haus of Gaga” on the front.

According to E! News, the wagon carried clear luggage cases from Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2019 collection and some bubbly.

And part of Gaga’s entrance was just the dramatics. The singer answered a fake phone, put on jewelry and even re-applied makeup.

From the fashion to the beauty to the accessories, the Met Gala is home to some of fashion’s most iconic looks, as well those most out-of-the-box outfits. This year the Met Gala’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and it looks like Gaga nailed it.

