Lady Gaga, Christian Carino confirm split, end engagement

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino have split.

A rep for the star confirmed the news of the breakup to People on Tuesday.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source tells the magazine. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation surrounding the couple began when Gaga, 32, was spotted without her USD$400,000 engagement ring at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

Carino, 49, was a no-show on the red carpet after accompanying the singer to various events including the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards in January as she made the rounds for A Star Is Born.

Gaga did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech when she claimed the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow from the film.

The pair were first linked together in February 2017 with the singer confirming her engagement to the celebrity agent in October 2018.

Sources claim the pair split the week before Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 14, Gaga shared a photo of her newest tattoo on Instagram.

The singer showed off a rose along her spine in tribute to her character Ally in A Star Is Born.