Saskatchewan health minister takes responsibility for COVID-19 communication shortfalls

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter says he takes “some responsibility” for inconsistent and slow communication around developing COVID-19 outbreaks in the northern part of the province.

“The buck stops with the minister. The entire operation is under my responsibility, so certainly I’ll accept responsibility,” Reiter told reporters via teleconference Monday.

As of Monday, there were 97 active cases of COVID-19 in the far north of the province.

An outbreak was first declared in La Loche on April 17. In the days that followed, the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s medical health officer for the northern population unit told the media it was “under control.”

Despite criticism of the language from the NDP Opposition leader, Reiter maintains he did not use those words.

The situation was — and is — rapidly evolving, he said.

“It seemed like it was under control, but there was a flare-up, there was additional problems,” Reiter said.

“A lot of work needs to be done,” the health minister said, adding the government will be taking “a more active role” in the entire region.

Now, there is an outbreak in Beauval as well. It was declared by the health authority on May 1.

The province publicly announced “a cluster of cases” at the Lloydminster hospital on April 29, days after it was identified by local health officials.

According to Reiter, the prairie north medical health officer emailed the ministry of health the night of April 27. Reiter said he first learned of it midday April 28 and upon a request for more information, was briefed later that night.

He said he reported it to the premier in the morning of April 29. The outbreak was declared that afternoon.

It could have been handled better, Reiter said.

“Could we have done better in this case? Yeah, I think absolutely we could have,” Reiter said.

“It will be done in a more timely manner from now on.” Tweet This

Reiter said the May 1 declaration of an outbreak at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert is an encouraging sign of communication improvements, noting it was made public “within hours.”

