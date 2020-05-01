Global News at 10 Regina May 1 2020 8:26pm 01:49 Saskatchewan craft breweries fighting to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic The coronavirus has caused revenue to plunge and staff to be laid off at numerous Saskatchewan craft breweries. Saskatchewan craft breweries fighting to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6896772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6896772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?