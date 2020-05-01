Outbreak declared at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital, 26 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it involves one patient and there is no evidence of transmission within the facility.

The outbreak was declared as the province reported 26 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the overall total to 415.

It’s the largest one-day jump in cases in Saskatchewan since 30 new cases were reported on March 27.

Ten people are in hospital — six in Saskatoon, three who are in intensive care, and four in the north.

Four new cases were reported in the north region, including three in Lloydminster, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 81.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-three of those cases are active, with 57 recoveries and one death.

Medical health officer Dr. Khami Chokani declared the outbreak at Victoria Hospital in the north region due to the length of stay the patient had at the hospital without their knowledge of the positive test.

SHA said the patient initially tested negative on April 21 before being transported to hospital for admission for a non-COVID-19 medical need.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The patient was retested on April 29, according to the SHA, and the positive result was reported later that day.

Health officials said staff who were in close contact with the patient are self-isolating and service changes are being made due to the number of staff required to isolate.

One patient has been transferred from intensive care to Saskatoon.

READ MORE: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The emergency department remains open and patients who require medical attention should continue to seek care as usual, the SHA said.

Contact tracing is also underway.

Nineteen of the new cases are in La Loche and the surrounding area.

An outbreak was declared in La Loche on April 17, and a restriction on non-critical travel to northern Saskatchewan was ordered on April 24.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 68 active cases in the far north, with eight recoveries and one death.

Three new cases were reported in the Saskatoon region, bringing the overall total to 156.

Of those, 14 are active and two deaths have been reported. There have been 140 recoveries.

No new cases were reported in the Regina, south or central regions.

There have been 297 recoveries in the province since the first coronavirus case was reported on March 11.

Six people have died due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Jim Reiter and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.