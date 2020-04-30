Coronavirus: More restrictions ordered on travel into northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

More restrictions have been placed on travel into northern Saskatchewan.

Non-critical travel into the area was ordered restricted on April 24 due to a coronavirus outbreak.

That measure has been expanded and tightened.

All non-critical travel, including by those with primary residences in the region, into and out of the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District is restricted. It now includes all non-critical travel between northern Saskatchewan communities.

Northern residents have now been ordered to remain in their local communities, with exceptions only for travelling for critical reasons such as collecting groceries and going to medical appointments.

The government said the tighter restrictions came about after consultation with northern leaders.

“Our government recognizes the unique challenges that northern communities are facing in fighting the spread of COVID-19,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“We are providing direct supports to northern communities and businesses to ensure the necessary resources are available, while imposing further restrictions to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread and flatten the curve in the north.”

Exemptions to the restrictions have been made for La Ronge and Stony Rapids.

Travel to and from La Ronge and Stony Rapids from outside the NSAD is allowed, but stopping in any other community is not allowed.

The government also said $370,000 is being provided to combat COVID-19 in the far north.

The majority of the money — $350,000 — is going to New North, the province’s northern communities association.

Officials said it will be used to establish, staff and maintain community checkpoints as part of the recent public health order restricting non-critical travel.

