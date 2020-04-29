Beauval General Store employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a public health advisory after an employee at the general store in Beauval, Sask., tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said the employee tested positive on April 28.

Anyone who shopped or bought gas at the Beauval General Store between April 12 and April 27 is being advised to self-isolate until May 12 and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Self-isolation is an important way of preventing COVID-19 from spreading in Saskatchewan, the SHA said.

Beauval is roughly 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon, and 215 kilometres southeast of La Loche where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

As of Tuesday, 29 of the 51 active cases in the north and far north were in La Loche, with nine in nearby communities.

Non-critical traffic to northern Saskatchewan is currently restricted under a public health order due to the La Loche outbreak.

