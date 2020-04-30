Lloydminster mayor unsure when city will be included in coronavirus reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Border City’s COVID-19 cluster has grown a little larger.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced two more cases in Lloydminster, adding to the outbreak that was announced by the province on April 29.

“Hopefully it has been contained and I think that’s our most important question — is it being contained? And I think yes, the SHA is working on giving us that answer as soon as they can,” said Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

Health officials said since the start of the outbreak, there have been 36 cases in Lloyldminster with 18 being active.

The city said it will continue to work with the hospital, Saskatchewan’s provincial government and health authority to determine the next steps given phase one of the reopening plan starts on May 4.

The mayor said he’s unsure about a timeline for when Lloydminster will start phase one given the cluster.

“So it could be two weeks, it could be a month. Premier [Scott] Moe was very clear in his original press release that this is a plan. The plan can change and as we saw, the plan changed very quickly for us,” Aalbers said.

During the April 29 update, the premier and provincial health officials announced 13 cases stemming from Lloydminster’s hospital — five health-care workers and eight patients.

Four people are being treated for the virus inside the facility.

“We have expanded our testing in that specific area with respect to patients with respect to staff with respect to families, people that have been through the hospital over the last number of days to ensure we can identify all of those that are positive and those that have been in touch with those that are positive, isolate them and isolate this so that it does not become a provincial issue,” premier Scott Moe said.

Lloydminster’s mayor added this surge shows the role of social distancing and hopes residents can help bring the case count down to zero in two weeks.