Saskatchewan records 6th COVID-19-related death, 17 new cases

A person in their 80s in Saskatchewan’s far north has died from complications related to COVID-19.

It is the sixth death in the province since the first coronavirus case was reported on March 11.

Health officials reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a cluster at Lloydminster Hospital, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 86.

No new recoveries were reported.

Eleven of the new cases are in the La Loche area, where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

There are currently 52 active cases in the far north, and two deaths. Another three people have recovered.

Five new cases were reported in the north region.

Officials said they have linked four cases in Lloydminster to a cluster based at Lloydminster Hospital.

The transmission happened at the hospital and 13 cases have been identified: eight patients and five health-care workers.

The patients are being cohorted in separate units at the hospital and COVID-19 patients are still being admitted, officials said.

Key emergency department, emergency surgical and obstetrical services remain available at Lloydminster Hospital, however, non-COVID-19 patients requiring admission may be diverted to another hospital, officials added.

Ten people are in hospital — four people in Lloydminster and three people in Saskatoon. Another three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

A new case was reported in the Saskatoon area, bringing the total to 151, with eight active cases. There have been 142 recoveries to date and one death.

No new cases were reported in Regina, the central or south regions.

Total cases in the Regina region are 75, with nine active. There has been one death and 65 recoveries.

The central region has 11 total cases, two of which are active. There has been one death and eight recoveries.

The south region has 15 total cases, with one active and 14 recoveries.

Health officials said 137 cases in the province are travel-related, with 154 due to contact with confirmed cases or mass gatherings. Another 35 have no known exposures and 57 remain under investigation.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will be updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 3 p.m. CT.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

