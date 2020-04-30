Coronavirus: Saskatchewan to offer financial support for workers helping most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is providing temporary financial support to some workers helping vulnerable citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Salaries are being topped up by a cost-shared $400 per month for workers earning less than $2,500 per month.

The new supplement applies to those working at senior-care facilities including private care homes, licensed child-care facilities, group homes run by community-based organizations along with emergency shelters and transition shelters.

It includes caregivers, cook and cleaners both full-time and part-time.

“Workers at these facilities have been helping many of Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable citizens get through the COVID-19 emergency,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said.

“This new wage supplement reflects how greatly we appreciate their ongoing efforts and dedication under challenging circumstances.”

The $400 supplement is being provided for 16 weeks, March 15 to July 4.

“Often family members help support their loved ones in facilities, but visitation restrictions have made that impossible, putting even more emphasis on the essential roles of these workers,” Harpauer said.

The province estimates 35,000 workers will eligible to receive the supplement wage and is expected to cost $56 million.

