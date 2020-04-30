University of Saskatchewan temporarily laying off up to 500 staff

Send this page to someone via email

Some staff at the University of Saskatchewan are being temporarily laid off starting May 4 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of layoffs is not yet known, but it could be up to 500 staff, according to CUPE Local 1975, the union representing some of the affected staff.

Layoffs could last up to 12 weeks.

“During [that] time we will provide a ‘top-up’ to the current federal support program, Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), to 85 per cent of pre-layoff regular earnings,” wrote Gord Hunchak, the university’s chief communications officer, in an emailed statement.

Laid off staff will still have access to their benefits. However, during the time they’re laid off, they won’t be paying into their pensions.

“There’s no pattern to follow here,” said Bob Jones, acting local union president.

“We’ve been getting a lot of questions in regards to, ‘When this is going be over?’ or … ‘At the end of three months, am I going to go back to work?’ Nobody knows the answers to these things.”

The union said some members are happy to be spending time at home, while others are anxious to get back to work.

