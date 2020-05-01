Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police report overall drop in crime during pandemic, but commercial break and enters soar

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 1, 2020 11:52 am
Updated May 1, 2020 12:29 pm
Over the past several weeks, Hamilton Police say they have received 1,089 calls related to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Hamilton Police are confirming a 12 per cent overall drop in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some interesting trends.

The police service says since the province’s state of emergency was issued on March 17, assaults are down 26 per cent, impaired driving arrests have fallen 22 per cent, automobile thefts are down 19 per cent, and weapon offences have dropped 12 per cent.

On the other end of the scale, commercial break and enters have soared 121 per cent and there’s been a 23 per cent spike in stunt driving.

In response to the trends, Hamilton Police say they’ve increased patrols around closed businesses and are reaching out to local BIAs and the Chamber of Commerce to offer additional Crime Prevention support.

Police are also launching a road safety campaign on Monday to target what they describe as a noted increase in speeding and stunt driving, which coincides with lighter traffic volumes.

Over the past several weeks, Hamilton Police say they have received 1,089 calls related to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), and have issued 34 tickets for related violations.

The service says the calls and violations have involved the opening of non-essential businesses, gatherings of more than five people and the use of closed amenities.

