Police charge two Hamilton residents following nine commercial break and enters

Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of break and enters at commercial businesses in Ancaster and on Hamilton Mountain.

Hamilton police say nine businesses were targeted for their money and electronics over a two-week period, from April 7-21.

Police say all of the entries happened during evening hours and the mountain heists were concentrated along Upper James Street.

Investigators say 40-year-old Joey Hudson and 39-year-old Patricia Edwards, both from Hamilton, were arrested Wednesday when police searched their home and allegedly found property belonging to the businesses.

Hudson faces nine counts each of break and enter and disguise with intent and seven counts of failing to comply with conditions. Edwards faces one count of break and enter.

Police add that more charges are expected.

