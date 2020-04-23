Stolen property recovered from ‘pop-up’ scrap metal business in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police and city bylaw officers have released details of a raid on a scrapyard business they shut down last Thursday.

Detectives say officers executed a search warrant at a commercial property on Wentworth Street North, where it’s alleged the “pop-up” business was buying stolen scrap metal and selling it at a later date out of cargo containers and large sheds.

Investigators say there were also 14 people apparently living inside the containers, including three parties wanted on warrants and a man in breach of a court order.

Police say there was evidence of drug use and about $10,000 worth of stolen property.

Items recovered include a CO2 air rifle, welder, industrial heaters and a number of industrial power tools, according to police.

Hamilton police show items recovered in a raid on April 16, 2020 at an allegedly illegal scrapyard on Wellington Street North. Hamilton police service

Bylaw officers have reportedly handed out nine charges connected to the unlicensed business.

Police say they are now looking at speaking to the scrapyard owners.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-8925.

