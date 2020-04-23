Suspect charged following alleged carjacking on Hamilton mountain

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged carjacking at a gas station on the Hamilton mountain has landed a 43-year-old man behind bars, according to police.

Hamilton police say the alleged incident happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Pioneer Energy gas station at Fennell Avenue East and Glenford Avenue, where two women had stopped to get fuel.

Police say one of the women was filling up a jerry can when she saw a man get into the front passenger seat and begin struggling with the driver.

According to police, the woman tried to open the door of the vehicle but it was locked, and the driver reportedly continued to fight with the man as he attempted to put the car in drive.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely, and police say the man took off, reportedly driving westbound on Fennell Avenue.

Police say the suspect was identified an hour later when officers responded to a report of a person pulling a fire alarm at an apartment building in the area of Mohawk Road East and Moxley Drive.

Police say neither woman was hurt and that their vehicle was found outside the apartment.

Jamie Dawes has been charged with robbery and failing to comply with probation.