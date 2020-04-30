Man charged for allegedly setting fire to restaurant patio in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set the patio at Mule restaurant in downtown Hamilton, Ont., on fire Saturday night.

Investigators say the blaze was put out with water by a delivery driver from a nearby business. The fire caused minor damage to the property.

Police say they alerted the general manager of Mule later that night and after reviewing surveillance video, the suspect was seen on camera pouring a ‘flammable liquid’ onto a wood serving table and igniting a wall planter.

He then walked away southbound on Hughson Street North towards King William Street. After an investigation, police arrested the suspect five days later.

He has since been released and is expected in court on June 30, according to detectives.

The fire is less than a kilometre from another unrelated major fire that destroyed two James Street businesses on April 21.

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple arson-related charges after three downtown businesses at two different locations suffered damage.

The blaze gutted Grey Harbour Tattoo Parlour, located at the same address.

Hamilton fire has assessed the damage from the James Street fires at around $100,000.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of the fires can reach out to Hamilton police at (905)546-2991.