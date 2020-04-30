‘Young and the Restless,’ ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ going classic for 2nd week in a row

Send this page to someone via email

In the time of coronavirus, many TV shows are unable to produce new episodes because of social distancing and lockdown measures. Even daily soap operas, including fan favourites The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, are facing disruption.

Thankfully, the CBS network, which airs both of these soaps in the U.S., has found a way to placate viewers hungry for new material. (Y&R airs on Global TV in Canada.) For the second week in a row — starting Monday, May 3 — both soaps will be airing additional classic episodes, each with a specific, week-long “theme.”

The Young and the Restless is doing a “Victor and Nikki: A Lifetime of Love” theme, focusing on the show’s most iconic couple, Victor and Nikki Newman. There will be episodes dating back to 1981.

The Bold and the Beautiful will showcase an “Epic Weddings Week,” with ceremonies dating back to 1991.

Storylines for the “Victor and Nikki” episodes are as follows:

On Monday, May 4, Nikki visits Newman Ranch for the first time as Victor tests their chemistry with help from Col. Douglas Austin (Michael Evans). The episode originally aired Oct. 31, 1981.

On Tuesday, May 5, Nikki dreams of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is out of the picture, and Phillip (Thom Bierdz) makes plans for a future with Cricket (Lauralee Bell). The episode originally aired Aug. 17, 1987.

Then on Wednesday, May 6, Nikki takes centre stage at the Colonnade Room, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in trouble, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) distracts Scott (Peter Barton) from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The episode originally aired June 2, 1990.

On Thursday, May 7, Victor and Nikki cannot deny their attraction, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) marriage is on the rocks, and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) interferes in Jill’s (Jess Walton) relationship with Keith Dennison (Granville Van Dusen). The episode originally aired April 14, 1998.

Finally, on Friday, May 8, Victor and Nikki are remarried at the iconic Colonnade Room while Ashley struggles with a secret. The episode originally aired Sept. 5, 2002.

Y&R has been TV’s No. 1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years, so there’s plenty of material to revisit for tried-and-true fans.

As for B&B, expect some big hair and puffy dresses as the soap opera re-walks down the aisle.

On Monday, May 4, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) desperately attempts to escape from Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi) to let Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) know that she’s alive, while Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have their epic first wedding in front of friends — and foes — on the beautiful beach in Point Dume, Calif. The episode originally aired Sept. 30, 1994.

On Tuesday, May 5, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are wed in front of the iconic Opera House on the glorious Sydney, Australia harbour. While the ceremony progresses in front of family and friends, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) eases his sorrows over his brother’s marriage to his ex-wife with several drinks. The episode originally aired March 22, 2017.

On Wednesday, May 6, Katie (Heather Tom), the only woman to have ever stolen Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) heart, walks down the aisle to become Mrs. William Spencer Jr., with her sisters at her side, at the San Fernando Valley home where she was raised. Legendary CBS star Patrick Duffy (Dallas) guest stars as Katie’s father, Stephen Logan. The episode originally aired Nov. 13, 2009.

On Thursday, May 7, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Brooke Logan say “I do” as Eric’s ex-wife, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), and Brooke’s true love, Ridge, watch without objection. Eric then takes Brooke on a romantic and surprise honeymoon in a magnificent hot-air balloon in Palm Springs, Calif. The episode originally aired Jan. 8, 1991.

Wrapping up on Friday, May 8: Having overcome astounding obstacles, Hope (Kim Matula, in a role currently played by Annika Noelle) and Liam joyously say “I do” in front of family, friends and the many residents of the beautiful city of Puglia, Italy. Frustrated and brokenhearted, Steffy updates Eric and Stephanie on the dramatic events transpiring in Puglia. The episode originally aired June 26, 2012.

So grab your popcorn, soap fans! The trip back in time continues.

Catch ‘Y&R’ on Global every weekday at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT.

