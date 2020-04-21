‘Young and the Restless,’ ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ to air soap classic episodes as new ones run out

Send this page to someone via email

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) and The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) will continue air their last original episodes on Thursday, which were taped before production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 27, Global and CBS will air classic episodes and will present theme weeks where viewers will get to re-visit episodes with fan favourite characters.

“It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice-president of current programs at CBS Entertainment. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”

Y&R will feature episodes dating back to 1990 and focused on Genoa City matriarch Katherine Chancellor, played by the late Jeanne Cooper. The episodes will also feature early performances from the show’s Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others.

B&B will start its first theme week with “Escape to Monte Carlo.” All the episodes were filmed on location and star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester).

B&B will also air a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Monte Carlo storyline with two documentary-style episodes filmed on location in Monaco. The never-before-aired episodes will air April 27 and 28.

The stars of both drama series will provide bonus content with new commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes.

Additional theme weeks for the dramas will be announced in the coming weeks.