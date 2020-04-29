Children’s Foundation of Guelph expands Fresh Food for Kids program

Send this page to someone via email

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph says it is expanding its Fresh Food for Kids program with the hopes of delivering food to 200 students per week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was launched in March and delivered five food baskets per week to local families with the help of Market Fresh in downtown Guelph.

The Children’s Foundation said they are now ready to launch the next phase after partnering with several agencies in the city as well as Wellington and Dufferin counties.

The 200 deliveries will be in addition to the food baskets being delivered by Market Fresh, the Children’s Foundation said.

“School closures have had a significant effect on children and youth who rely on our student nutrition programs to fulfil some daily nutritional needs,” said Anita Macfarlane, program director.

Story continues below advertisement

She said they have found a way to adapt and continue providing support for hungry students by partnering with organizations such as HOPE House, the SEED, Food4Kids Guelph as well as the local school boards and food banks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Volunteers are packing food at two locations: HOPE House in Guelph and Central Pentecostal Church in Elora, and distributing food while following no-contact protocols.

2:14 Stronger Together: Alessia Cara performs ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ to help raise funds for Food Banks Canada Stronger Together: Alessia Cara performs ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ to help raise funds for Food Banks Canada

Children’s Foundation CEO Emma Rogers said the goal is to bring “healthy food to hungry minds” as some families face financial hardships due to the pandemic.

“We know one of their first priorities is having food on the table,” she said. “We hope that the support from Fresh Food for Kids will not only alleviate some of the strain that they’re feeling but will also show them how much the community cares about them and their children.”

The Foundation has also partnered with Freshii Guelph to assemble healthy snack bundles along with Fraberts Fresh Food and FreshCo Fergus, which are supplying food at discounted rates.

More information about donating or applying to the Fresh Food for Kids program can be found on the Children’s Foundation’s website.

We've expanded our team of partners for #FreshFoodForKids to bring even more healthy food to hungry minds. A BIG #ThankYou to @LakesideHH & @Welcome2Central for providing us a space to pack more healthy snack bundles for children and youth! ❤️🥕🍌#CFGW #EmergencyFoodRelief pic.twitter.com/hzxPM82Jkp — CFGW (@ChildrensFdnGW) April 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement