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Canada

Spring sunshine marks the return of patio season

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted May 9, 2026 11:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Patio season returns to Regina'
Patio season returns to Regina
Folks are headed to patios to soak up the spring sunshine.
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New drinks, warm weather and hockey playoffs are the perfect combination for businesses to take full advantage of patio season.

Two Regina businesses, Earl’s Kitchen and Bar and Copperhead Brewing Co., are among those opening their patios to cater to customers who may want a side of sunshine with their order.

Copperhead Brewing Co. says it has had immense success with its new Fuzzy Peach Sour Beer. CEO Jeremy Brehm also highlighted the business’s four gluten-free beers, saying that he prioritizes creating drinks where you can’t taste the difference.

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With hockey playoffs also in full swing, Earl’s Kitchen and Bar operations director Michael Valaitis says he hopes folks come out to their patios and root for any team.

“Any big sporting event, especially hockey in this city, always brings out our loyal guests, cheering on their team,” he says. “Obviously, we want to root for our Canadian teams, but it brings out our regulars to Earl’s Kitchen and Bar.”

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Valaitis says in the past, Edmonton fans very much stood out in the restaurant among staff, customers and partners, but there is a mix of all types of fans in Regina.

To prepare for the summer rush, Earl’s has added new menu items, including fresh sushi dishes and new drinks. While new food items are being added to both restaurants, Copperhead Brewing Co. aims to set itself apart from other businesses by incorporating games into its patio and planning to install turf.

While some customers were still seen preferring to dine in, others have already secured a space outside. Both Valaitis and Brehm are looking forward to taking full advantage of patio season, which will only bring in more customers as the weather continues to warm up.

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