Quebec rolling out digital health dashboard pilot project to reduce paperwork

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Quebec has rolled out its digital health dashboard pilot project on Saturday despite criticism over security breaches and technical issues.

The system, which was first introduced in Montreal and Mauricie at 4 a.m, is meant to replace faxes, paper forms and manual scanning.

The government says the new platform — which was developed by Epic Systems — will enable clinicians to receive real-time alerts, avoid duplicate tests, better coordinate care and improve patient safety.

It is expected to cost Quebec $400 million to develop and implement, with $329 already spent, according to the government.

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The pilot project has come under criticism in recent weeks from both opposition parties and healthcare professionals. Some have worried of a repeat of the auto insurance board fiasco last year.

Quebec’s attempt at a digital modernization of its auto insurance board led to a disastrous rollout, half a billion dollars in cost overruns and a public inquiry.

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Health Minister Sonia Bélanger is urging Quebecers to be patient as the system could experience bugs and glitches.

At a news conference, Erika Bially, the technology VP of the public health agency Santé Québec, said most of the issues raised by staff were related to connection problems.

She said there were no security breaches since the system was rolled out and safeguards have been put in place.

According to Bially, just over 200 tickets related to technological problems with the system were opened. She says 169 of those have already been resolved.

The new digital health system will eventually be rolled out across the entire health care network, which is expected to cost between $1.5 billion and $3 billion. It will merge about 400 different IT systems.

Quebec’s health authority said in a press release on Friday that operating costs for the new system are expected to be about $100 million per year. It added that the system will save it at least $120 million a year.