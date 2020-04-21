Menu

Coronavirus: University of Guelph preparing meals for vulnerable residents

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 12:15 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined volunteers from the Pasta it Forward initiative in delivering meals to seniors staying at home in Vaughan, Ont., amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Guelph says its chefs are preparing 500 meals a day to help feed the city’s most vulnerable residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The school is working with The SEED, a not-for-profit organization at the Guelph Community Health Centre, on its Emergency Food Home Delivery Program.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Guelph scientist’s device approved to sanitize N95 masks

“It seemed like the perfect match for the university,” said Ed Townsley, the university’s executive director of hospitality services.

He said the university has the capacity to participate in the program because most of the campus restaurants are now closed due to COVID-19.

The meals are being prepared and frozen daily before being picked up by The SEED for delivery to homes.

The program is meant for those “deeply affected” by the current situation due to isolation, lack of financial resources and other circumstances.

The SEED has worked with the City of Guelph, Wellington County and public health officials to identify those in most need.

So far, 300 households are being served and it’s estimated that 50,000 meals will be served each week once the scope of the need is known.

The SEED’s co-ordinator Gavin Dandy said the university’s involvement came about quickly.

“When the U of G got on board, it put a big smile on my face,” Dandy said. “It was such an easy path from the first conversation to making the first meals. Their generosity and professionalism are fantastic.”

READ MORE: Food banks’ demand surges amid COVID-19. Now they worry about long-term pressures

The university said its kitchens will produce meals until it returns to normal operations.

There will be opportunities for the public to contribute to The SEED’s delivery program, but those details are still being worked out.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
