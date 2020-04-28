Guelph Museums asking residents for coronavirus-related items

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Guelph residents are apart of history and Guelph Museums is hoping to document this moment for generations to come.

It is asking for digital and physical objects related to COVID-19.

“As a community museum, we have a responsibility to collect and preserve evidence of significant events in Guelph,” Tammy Adkin, manager of Guelph Museums, said.

“We typically receive objects decades after an event has passed. Now we have an opportunity, in real time, to capture the truths and experiences about how Guelphites are living.”

Digital items open for submissions include photos, screenshots of messages and threads from social media, memes and written perspectives of frontline workers.

Physical items are also accepted such has handwritten journals, personal protective equipment, locally sewn masks and hand-painted rocks.

Interested residents can find more information on how to donate and a complete list of wanted items online.

“Submissions are evaluated by the museum’s acquisition committee for suitability, practicality and value to telling the COVID-19 story,” the city said in a post on its website.

The museum will then follow up with potential donors and will arrange for safe transport of physical objects chosen for the collection.

Any items donated will be catalogued and digitized to be available for research and future exhibitions at the museum.