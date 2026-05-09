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Canada

Final debate for B.C. Conservative leadership hopefuls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2026 4:12 pm
1 min read
Five candidates running to lead the BC Conservative Party are set to meet today for their final leadership debate after a divisive campaign. View image in full screen
Five candidates running to lead the BC Conservative Party are set to meet today for their final leadership debate after a divisive campaign. Chad Hipolito/ CP
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The five candidates running for the leadership of the Opposition B.C. Conservatives face each other today in their final debate, after a campaign dominated by disputes over their ideological credentials.

Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Peter Milobar and Yuri Fulmer will share the stage in a Global TV studio in Burnaby, with the debate screening on the network’s Global BC 1 channel and other platforms.

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The 90-minute debate that begins at 4:30 p.m. takes place on the day the party starts sending out ballots to more than 42,000 party members, with the winner being declared at a convention on May 30.

The first two debates last month revealed sharp disagreements about issues such as land acknowledgments, diversity polices, education, and what it means to be conservative.

But all five candidates agree they will repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

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They also broadly agree on plans to revive the provincial economy through a combination of tax cuts, faster permitting and efficiencies.

Former leader John Rustad resigned on Dec. 4, with Trevor Halford acting as interim leader.

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