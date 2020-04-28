Nova Scotia RCMP to provide update on mass shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP will be providing an update on Tuesday on their investigation into the mass shooting that killed 22 people in six rural communities earlier this month.

The update is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. AT, and the speaker will once again be Supt. Darren Campbell. It will take place at Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth.

Last week, Nova Scotia RCMP provided a detailed account of how the 13-hour shooting transpired on April 18 and 19, beginning in Portapique, N.S., and ending roughly 100 kilometres away outside a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

Campbell said they received their first report on April 18 at 10:26 p.m. in Portapique. He said victims were found at more than seven locations on Portapique Beach Road, Orchard Beach Road and Bayview Court.

In total, police say 13 people died in that community.

The next shooting incident was reported the morning of April 19 in Wentworth, about 43 kilometres north of Portapique. Campbell said the shooter killed two men and two women there and set a residence on fire.

The shooter then travelled to Debert just after 10 a.m., Campbell said, where two others were killed.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, and two others were killed by the gunman in the Shubenacadie and Millbrook areas.

Campbell said the gunman was killed by a member of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team at 11:26 a.m. while filling up his vehicle at the Big Stop Irving in Enfield.

During the shooting, the gunman was travelling in a replica police vehicle and wearing an authentic police uniform. It was revealed Friday that the gunman set fire to two other police-packaged Ford vehicles.

Aspects of the investigation have been turned over to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates “all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters” involving police in Nova Scotia.

The police watchdog is investigating why two RCMP members allegedly discharged their firearms in the direction of a fire hall in Onslow, as well as the incident that led to the shooter’s death.

The rampage marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

