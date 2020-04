Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for Nova Scotia RCMP, told reporters on Friday that he didn’t think it would be hard for members of the public to imagine the “horrific” nature of hunting “someone who looks like you.” Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist from Dartmouth, N.S., killed 22 people over the weekend while wearing an authentic police uniform and driving a “very real look-alike” police car.