Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for Nova Scotia RCMP, outlined for reporters on Friday the timeline of the exchange of gunfire on Sunday morning which killed RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, and left another RCMP officer injured with gunshot wounds. Campbell also outlined the final moments for suspect Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was killed by police at a gas station at 11:26 a.m. Atlantic time when he happened to be spotted by an RCMP tactical officer.