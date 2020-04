Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for Nova Scotia RCMP, outlined for reporters on Friday the timeline of the force’s response to the deadly shootings in rural Nova Scotia. Campbell confirmed one of the many buildings believed to have been set ablaze by Gabriel Wortman, 51, was Wortman’s own house. Campbell also said three vehicles were found ablaze on the property when officers arrived, two of which were “police package Ford vehicles.”