Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide timeline of initial police response

Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for Nova Scotia RCMP, outlined on Friday the timeline of the force’s initial response to the deadly shootings in rural Nova Scotia this past weekend. Police say the massacre started in the community of Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro, on Saturday at 10:26 p.m. local time. Gabriel Wortman, 51, began the deadly spree of violence at a house party when after getting into an altercation with another person, later revealed to be his girlfriend.