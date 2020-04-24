Nova Scotia RCMP to provide ‘detailed account’ of shooting rampage Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say they will be providing a “detailed account” of the Nova Scotia mass shooting that killed 22 people over the weekend.

The RCMP has not held a press briefing since Wednesday. The speaker will be Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for Nova Scotia RCMP.

It is scheduled to go ahead Friday at 11 a.m. AT.

READ MORE: ‘He stole my house’ — Nova Scotia killer had history of dubious financial practices

The 13-hour killing spree began in the rural Nova Scotia community of Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro, late Saturday.

Police have said they are conducting a “detailed and complex” investigation at 16 crime scenes in the communities of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie/Milford and Enfield.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigations include at least five burned buildings.

2:11 Recordings of first responders reveal frantic bid to help during shootings in Portapique, N.S. Recordings of first responders reveal frantic bid to help during shootings in Portapique, N.S.

Police have said some of the victims were known to the shooter but some were not.

The shooter was seen driving in a mockup police cruiser and wearing an “authentic” police uniform during the rampage. The gunman was not a member of the RCMP.

“This was an unprecedented event, and as soon as we learned that the suspect was possibly in a replica police cruiser and wearing what appeared to be an RCMP uniform, we immediately informed the public,” the RCMP said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Video appears to show Nova Scotia shooting suspect stop, change clothes amid killing spree

The burned-out fake police car was located at the crime scene that involved the killing of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force.

The RCMP believes the murder and arson rampage was committed by one person alone. The gunman was shot dead by police on Sunday just before noon outside a gas station in Enfield.

Global News learned Thursday that the killings started with domestic violence when the shooter attacked his girlfriend.

Story continues below advertisement

An argument started at a nearby party, sources said, and escalated at the shooter’s cottage, where he assaulted her and tied her up.

She escaped and hid in the woods and later became a key witness when police located her Sunday morning, sources said.

The information changed the way police were searching for the shooter.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shootings began after gunman attacked his girlfriend, sources say

Aspects of the investigation have been turned over to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which investigates “all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters” involving police in Nova Scotia.

SiRT is investigating why two RCMP members allegedly discharged their firearms in the direction of a fire hall in Onslow being used as a place of refuge the morning of the shooting.

2:01 Fire hall in Onslow peppered with bullets Fire hall in Onslow peppered with bullets

The police watchdog is also investigating the incident at the gas station that led to the shooter’s death,

The rampage in rural Nova Scotia marked the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

— With files from Mercedes Stephenson and James Armstrong

Story continues below advertisement