Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 28

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

525 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 15,000 cases with 951 deaths

Ontario reported 525 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 59 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 15,381 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 951.

Meanwhile, 8,964 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 58.3 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks a 3.5 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior (Monday’s report saw 424 new cases). It also marks the highest single-day increase in deaths so far.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

More deaths confirmed at Markham’s Participation House

A spokesperson for Markham’s Participation House, a home for adults with disabilities confirmed two more deaths at the home on Tuesday.

“The families of both have given permission to confirm that these residents died in hospital but requested that no other personal details be released at this time.

The confirmation brings the total numbers of deaths from the Participation House location on Butternut Lane to six.

There are currently 40 residents confirmed with coronavirus and 38 staff, up by two since Monday.

“Our continued gratitude goes out to our community partners for their exceptional support. We have had an outpouring of goodwill from local businesses, individuals and volunteers,” a statement read.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job